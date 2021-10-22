Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trupanion.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

TRUP stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -156.80 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $455,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,862 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trupanion (TRUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.