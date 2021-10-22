Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.32. Universal Display posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,621.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 24.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 84.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $181.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

