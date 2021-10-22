Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 344.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 92,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 460.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.70.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

