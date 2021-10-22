Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Lazard posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $2,006,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.