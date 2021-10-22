Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.56 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $44,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.