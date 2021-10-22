Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $0.65. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 353.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

MELI stock traded down $20.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,583.94. The company had a trading volume of 353,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,325. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,523.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,773.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.97.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

