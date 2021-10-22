Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.10 and the lowest is $2.95. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.27 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NYSE:PAG opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $110.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

