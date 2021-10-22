Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.40 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.63 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $36.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $134.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.22 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $137.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,586,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 142,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

