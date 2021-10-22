Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.93. Chevron reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,927.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $8.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $9.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.51. 381,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

