Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $104.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,934. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.