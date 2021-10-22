Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.66. The company had a trading volume of 630,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

