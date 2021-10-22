Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to post sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.27.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.09. The stock had a trading volume of 731,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,993. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

