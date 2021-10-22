Zacks: Brokerages Expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. T-Mobile US reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

TMUS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $116.46. 116,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,042. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

