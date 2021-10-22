Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hany Massarany bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

