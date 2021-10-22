Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) to Hold

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem's shares have broadly outperformed the industry so far this year. Adtalem has been witnessing solid demand for its programs and offerings, resulting in 3.6% growth in new student enrollment at Medical and Healthcare institutions in May’s session and double-digit revenue growth in Financial Services for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. During fiscal 2021, the company’s top line and bottom line grew 5.7% and 30.7%, year over year, respectively. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost enrollment bodes well. Also, solid prospect for OnCourse learning, business collaboration and cost-saving initiatives bode well. The company completed the Walden buyout, thereby expanding its national healthcare education footprint.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

