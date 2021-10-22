Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $11,908,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

