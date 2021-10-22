Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Strong Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.13. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $44,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 89.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 263,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124,444 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 36.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.