Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $248,790 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

