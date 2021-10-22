Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Sell

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

