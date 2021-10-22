Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Sell

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of VERA opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $693,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

