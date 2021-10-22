Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

