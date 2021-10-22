Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Sell

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BCRX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,593,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 442,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

