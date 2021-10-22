Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Hold

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Quantum by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

