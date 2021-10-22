Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) to Hold

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Spark New Zealand stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

