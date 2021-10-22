Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) to “Buy”

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

XPOF opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.