Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Zenvia Company Profile
