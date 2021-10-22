Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.80 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.

