Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.14.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $6.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $533.61. 172,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,790. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.02 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

