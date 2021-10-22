ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1,443.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 477,361 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

