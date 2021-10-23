$0.16 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.95 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

