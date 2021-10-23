$0.25 EPS Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

LESL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 7,348,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,665. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Leslie’s by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.