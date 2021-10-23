-$0.30 EPS Expected for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

