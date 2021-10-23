$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.58. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $13,134,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 681.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $58.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.