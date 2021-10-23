$0.66 EPS Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. NCR reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NCR opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 165.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.