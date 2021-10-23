-$0.75 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.69.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

