0Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $220,755.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $220,755.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.