$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 931,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,976. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

