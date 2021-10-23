$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $41,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $224.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.