$1.60 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.58. 158,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,701. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

