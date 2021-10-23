$1.80 EPS Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.32. 678,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

