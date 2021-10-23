$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $1.95. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.93. 10,742,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,716. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

