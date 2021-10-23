10,172 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by Bickling Financial Services Inc.

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GAB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.