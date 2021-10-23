11,430 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 974.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.