1,143,039 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 13.39% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarim Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.