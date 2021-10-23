1,176 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,176 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $23,416,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total transaction of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $300.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

