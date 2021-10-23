129,674 Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 129,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

