$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $103.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $621.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $155.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCFT. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

