1,396,100 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,396,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,619,000. Fmr LLC owned 1.16% of Latham Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

SWIM stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.