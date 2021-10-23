$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $588.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $337,240 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $85,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,690,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $26.78 on Friday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

