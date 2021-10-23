16,668 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $386,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

SLCR opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

