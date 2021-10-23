$181.19 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce $181.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.54 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $853.74 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.22.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $279.00. 57,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,426. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 648.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.